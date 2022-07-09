I don’t believe in Jesus – Kwaku Bonsam

Kwaku Bonsam says Jesus is just someone's child

Controversial Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has openly declared that he does not believe in the son of God (according to the Christian faith), Jesus Christ.



In an interview on ‘Wontumi Nka Wakem’ on Wontumi Radio, the renowned priest said Jesus was only somebody’s child for which reason he cannot repose his belief in him.



According to him, he will instead put his belief in the lesser gods that he worships in other to meet God.

“I am following the footsteps of ‘Kofi oo Kofi’. That is what will lead me to Christ. I am following the footsteps of ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ and meeting 'God'. I don’t believe in Jesus. Jesus is somebody’s child. Where was Jesus born? Bethlehem is on earth here. ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ is a spirit,” Nana Kwaku Bonsam explained.



The renowned priest also expressed concerns about the conduct of pastors and church members.



He noted that some pastors take advantage of women in the church while stealing has also become rampant in the church.



To this end, he said God is very lenient compared to the instant justice that lesser gods are known to perform.



“Somebody has bought a phone, he places it down to go and give offertory; By the time the person returns, the phone has been stolen. If someone exhibits such conduct in the shrine, the gods will kill the person but God is patient and lenient with a lot of things. He will watch you do it and by the time He is repaying you it will be of less effect. The lesser gods do not have such patience,” he told host, Maame Dufie.

