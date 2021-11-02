I don’t believe in marriage, I love to ‘rock and roll’ - Father of six reveals

A London-based Ghanaian, Nana Osei Tutu Bonsu has revealed that he does not believe in the institution of marriage, neither does he want to stick with one woman.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Osei indicated that he has four children in Ghana and two in London with different women. According to him, his lack of belief in marriage is not fueled by bitterness from his past but a conscious decision.



“It’s normal. I’m rocking so if I get here and I feel like it, I shoot and move. I want to be like my father so anywhere I get to I have to give birth and name my child there. Marriage is good but a man needs to give birth wherever you go,” he said.



“I have four in Ghana, two in Italy and I’m thinking of adding two here in London. A man cannot decide the number of children to give birth to as long as you have the strength to,” he added.



Osei Bonsu further stated that he supports the women he has kids with. As long as he caters to their needs, he is fine.

“If you don't give birth, how will you have a future? Giving birth is good but I don't believe in staying at one place with one woman. When I get here, I stay for a while rock and roll,” Osei said.



Kindly watch the full interview below;




