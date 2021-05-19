I don’t believe in the Ghanaian education system - Ray James

Ghanaian Musician, Ray James

Ghanaian Afropop artiste Ray James has disclosed that he does not have faith in the Ghanaian educational system.

Stating his reasons he shared that, most subjects being taught in Ghanaian schools are irrelevant and do not benefit students.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late "Nite" Celebrity Show he said, “I believe once you see a certain potential in a child, be it music or whatever they have interest in, you should let them pursue and specialize in it.”



Our system is more of theory than practical's so we do not get the hands-on-deck experience we need to complete our potential and “it’s going against us”.

Someone can go to school read all the books and pass an exam but when he or she is out and asked to apply what they were taught, it becomes an issue. “This is because they are unable to produce what they’ve studied”.



Being one who dropped out of school after Senior High school, he shared that he has intentions of furthering his education but definitely not in Ghana.



He believes more in the educational systems of other countries than Ghana and presently is focused on pursuing music full time.