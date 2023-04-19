I don’t believe in the New Testament – Osebo

Osebo the Zaraman

Ghanaian fashion ‘King Kong’ Osebo The Zaraman has exclusively revealed that he doesn’t believe in the new testament.

Talking about the Bible's teachings in an interview with ZionFelix, he explained that the book of Genesis to Malachi made no mention of Heaven.



As argued by the Kristo Asafo church member, the New Testament rather teaches people to be lazy, and poor and go to Heaven.



Citing an example to back his claims, he mentioned that some Christians are not working and sitting idle only hoping for miracles to happen in their lives adding that Abraham and other people mentioned in the bible were hard workers.

Osebo also disclosed that though he has nothing against Bishop Ajagurajah he can never attend his church because his style of worship is different.



Watch the video below:



