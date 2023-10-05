‘I don’t care about gospel musicians, DJs and media sabotaging me’ – Sonnie Badu

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has said that he is not perturbed about concerns of him being sabotaged by his fellow gospel musicians and the media.

He noted that his focus remains on producing good songs that will make him remain relevant in the music industry rather than being bothered about the lack of support from colleagues and the media.



His reaction comes over concerns raised by some persons in the entertainment industry about his songs not being promoted in the country with some gospel artistes not showing support to his music.



Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM which GhanaWeb monitored on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Sonnie Badu rejected claims of him being sabotaged and reiterated that he is focused on how to thrive with his music.



During the interview which was hosted by DJ Slim, below is what ensued.



DJ Slim: Do you still feel sabotaged? [ by media and gospel artiste sabotaging him]



Sonnie Badu: Errm, do you know the answer?

DJ Slim: Of course



Sonnie Badu: Truth or lie?



DJ Slim: Truth and definitely your fans will be worried if there is an incident like that.



Sonnie Badu: I don’t care, not concerned at all. I’m going to make it.



DJ Slim: I don’t get it, come again.



Sonnie Badu: You said do I feel sabotaged? I don’t care anymore.

SB/NOQ



