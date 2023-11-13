I don’t care if ‘dishonest’ Bawumia decides to be a Buddhist or change to Christian - Bridget Otoo jabs

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and media personality, Bridget Otoo

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has descended on Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over concerns about his true religion.

She noted that Dr Bawumia changing to Christianity or any other religion to please Ghanaians in his bid to win their hearts to vote for him in the 2024 elections does not change the fact that he is a liar.



The media personality described the vice president as a dishonest person who does not own up to his lies both in opposition and in government which has contributed to the economic mess the nation finds itself in.



Bridget Otoo believes that Dr Bawumia’s lies in government are what Ghanaians should be concerned about and makes it a conversation of focus after he was elected as the flagbearer of the NPP to contest in the 2024 general elections.



“I don’t care if Dr. Bawumia decides to be a Buddhist or change to Christian. I only care about the fact that he is not an honest person and has never owned up to his lies in opposition and in government. That is the real focus of the conversation. #GhanaDecides #OccupyJulorbiHouse,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page.

Her reaction comes after the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a religious prostitute.



According to him, the vice president seemed to profess both the Christian and the Muslim faiths at the same time, as he is often seen both in churches and mosques for political reasons.



Such a person, he said, cannot become the president of Ghana.



Speaking on Metro TV, the MP described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a Muslim by day and Christian by night.

“The best description you can give him is that he is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night, a religious prostitute cannot be our president,” he said.



Explaining further, Sam George referenced instances when the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, remained silent on issues that were most important to Muslims, such as the Hijab controversy and the killings of Muslim youth in Kumasi.



To him, no true Muslim would publicly proclaim Jesus as Lord and Saviour or kneel before men of God for prayers.



These acts, Sam George said, do not describe a true Muslim as Dr Bawumia professes to be.