I don’t chase clout - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Kuami Eugene, also known as Rockstar, says he is not a clout chaser.

In an interview with Winston Micheals and Naa Dzama on YFM’s Shouts on Y, Kuami Eugene, said his looks at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was not meant to chase clout as it was alleged by section of the media.



“I’ve never come out to chase clout. I barely even talk on Twitter. I don’t chase clouts, people actually chase me because I’m always in my corner”, he said.

Kuami Eugene added “you see me once a year at VGMA, everyone talks about me and you don’t even see me again. All you hear are my songs and features. Think deeply about this. Most of the things you hear about Kuami Eugene is probably his songs being played out there”.



Kuami Eugene further stated that he does not beef or insult other artistes for clout like others do, adding ‘that is not who I am’. He noted that his main focus is to put out good music for people to enjoy because at the end of the day, he is a musician and he believes that is all he needs to focus on.