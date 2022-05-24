I don't disrespect people, I only apply Newton's third law of motion - A Plus to critics

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus

Musician and activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has dismissed notions that he is a bully who leverages on his influence and power to abuse people.

A Plus’ style of activism and his preference for direct takes on issues has led to impressions of him being arrogant.



But A Plus says such perceptions of him are unfounded as he has throughout his life tried to create the right conditions to prevent people from seeing in such light.



In an interview on Joy Prime, A Plus said that he strives on daily basis to ensure that whoever comes into contact with him feels his warmth.



This principle of his stems from the belief that human beings are all equal and must treated as such.



He noted however that his assertiveness and desire to see that the right things are done at all times exposes him to clashes with some persons who have rival interest and opinions.



“I’m not fearless but fear cannot stop me from doing what I think is right. What I’m scared of is to give people the impression that I’m better than them. Everyone is equal. I don’t see any difference between men and women.

“Nobody is better than you. I don’t like it when people say what men can do women can do better but when some women misbehave and you give it to them, they tell you, ‘she is a woman’” he said.



A Plus also refuted claims that he always sets out to disrespect people. He defended vehemently, not once has he initiated an attack on someone but would not sit down unconcerned for someone to soil his reputation.



According to him, some Ghanaians find it uncomfortable to deal with persons who would not stomach such ill-treatments.



I don’t disrespect people but if you give it to me, I’ll give it you on equal measure. It’s Newtons third law of motion. I have never started fight. I’ve always defended what I stand for. I’ve never started a fight".



