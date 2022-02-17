I don't encourage indecent dressing - Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson advises youth to stop exposing their bodies

Youth urged to not live like a celebrity



Yvonne Nelson speaks on pressures on social media



Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has admonished the youth to dress decently especially those who are fond of showing skin indiscriminately.



According to Yvonne, she doesn't support this new craze and finds it weird explaining that people appeared covered up during her days.



She noted that it is hard to see her exposing her body except when she is at the beach or pool which requires her to rock a bikini.



"During my time, you will only spot me at the beach wearing my bikini but now, when people are not even visiting the pool you'll she then showing skin. I can't really say much about it but if it makes them happy well, it is their life," she said.

Speaking on Mahyease TV Show, the award-winning actress explained that people are at liberty to do what makes them happy but they should be measured.



She said: "If it makes their family happy, it is up to them but I wouldn't really encourage that. Too much of it looks some way, can you just wear some clothes."



Yvonne further mentioned that the youth more than ever are influenced to live like their favourite celebrities forgetting that it took them years to achieve success.



"I also feel social media has an influence, when they see some of us in our cars and doing all the amazing stuff, they feel pressured but they need to understand that we didn't just get here in a blink of an eye. It took us so long," said Yvonne Nelson.



