I don’t engage in feuds because I’m like five different artistes put together – E.L

Ghanaian musician, E.L, has said the reason why he does not engage in ‘feuds’ is because he is like five different artistes put together.

Buttressing on his points, E.L said he has enormous achievements in the music scene because he has got multiple talents.



“I have won afrobeat artiste of the year, I have won rapper of the year, I have won song of the year, I have won record of the year and I have won artiste of the year.



“Even with gospel song of the year I came very close to winning it so nothing makes me shake and that’s why I don’t beef artistes. Because I’m not supposed to beef you sake of me alone I’m like five different artistes so which one are you coming to beef,” E.L told Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast.



Emphasizing more on his prowess, E.L added,

“Any type of music that I want to do, I can do it because I have my own studio and I’m a producer so I’ve won producer of the year once or twice."



