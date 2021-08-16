I don't enjoy the fame; I want to be normal - Sarkodie

Rapper Michael Kwesi Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has said he does not enjoy the fame that comes with being one of Ghana’s most decorated artistes.

He has revealed that he wishes to live a normal life just like another person.



“Me as Micheal definitely I am far from what fame comes along with because I am a very regular person. I want to be treated very normal, I want to be able to live the basic life that people live. I find joy in the basics of how God made us to find joy. Family, friends, being able to take fresh air and walk around,” the ‘Saara singer stated in an interview on OnePlay Africa with Tilly Akua Nipa.



He also commented: “If you take the total impact of fame, I don’t enjoy it that much.



“In the beginning, I thought I would have that and still do music. I never knew that you had to trade something. It is something I still haven't gotten used to whether you believe it or not. I always have to remind myself that I'm in the shoes where as much as I want to be normal, people will not see me the normal way."



Despite his revelation, there are some people who have tagged the rapper as "arrogant" based on their personal encounters with him.

Some of his colleagues in the music industry have levelled various allegations against him. Rapper Edem in a related development disclosed that Sarkodie failed to turn up for a planned music shoot after ignoring his calls.



But reacting to this, Sarkodie in an interview on Peace FM said that he doesn't even regularly pick his mother’s calls; an attitude he added has seen her complain bitterly.



He said: "With the calls thing...my mom has the same issue with me. When you ask my mom right now, that's what she will tell you...She will say my own son even picks up by chance because I never put the notification and I go on WhatsApp and you have a lot of messages. Sometimes, I sit down one day and scale through, then I will see that maybe someone has messaged me for a long time; then I go in to have a conversation."



