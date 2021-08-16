I don't expect Amerado to respond to carcass - Obibini

Rapper Obibini

Rapper Obibini says he is surprised Ghanaians are waiting for a response to his track titled Carcass, which is directed at Amerado as part of the rap battle between them.

In an interview with TV3 on Saturday morning, he said he was not expecting a reply because to him, Amerado is like a “carcass” now and “carcasses don’t talk.”



The two rappers early this week engaged in a lyrical feud in order to prove which of them is the best.



It all started after Amerado allegedly jabbed Obibini in his freestyle verse on Tim Westwood show.



Obibini responded by saying that the Kumerican rapper “has not reached”. Amerado went on to dare him to reply in the studio if he claims he is a better rapper.



Obibini took the bait and released a freestyle song titled, Deceased on Tuesday evening at about 8pm. Two hours and thirty minutes later after Obibini’s release, Amerado came hard with his reply in a four minutes forty-three second song titled The Throne, produced by IzJoe Beatz.



The following day which was Wednesday, Obibini came back with Carcass. Amerado however didn’t reply and also ignored calls to reply.

Hitz fm presenter, Andy Dosty said on radio that Amerado told him he is not going to reply because he has “murdered” Obibini with, “The Throne.”



Asked on TV3 if he was upset Amerado didn’t reply, Obibini said “No no no I wasn’t expecting him to comeback.



I mean the title is Carcass, and carcasses don’t talk. First I killed him, he became Deceased, he decomposed into Carcass and then he can’t talk back so I am surprised Ghanaians want a reply.



But like I said it’s all for entertainment…nothing personal.”



However Obibini also said that they “both won” and therefore it is a win for rap music in Ghana.