I don’t expect anything from government – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Ghanaian playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte has opened up about the contributions political parties play in building the creative arts space.

He stated that he has never waited for any political party to help him in any way related to his art. He made the revelation in an interview with celebrity blogger Zion Felix on the “Uncut Show”.



Uncle Ebo Whyte said he has always done his best with the little opportunity he gets.



While some celebrities believe governments have a part to play in the creative sector, the respected playwright thinks otherwise.

He believes that people should give their bests, hustle through the system, knock on doors and leave what they can’t do.



