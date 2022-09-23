I don't expect support from anyone in the industry - AK Songstress explains why

Female musician, AK Songstress

Ghanaian female composer, AK Songstress, has disclosed a vital lesson she has picked up since she entered the music industry.

In an interview with ace journalist, Abeiku Santana, the ‘Jonathan’ hitmaker mentioned that people don't offer help out of their own goodwill as there is always a catch.



“What I have learnt on earth is that no one will dedicate themselves to support willingly unless the person has a personal interest in what you are doing.



“It could be they believe they can make money from your craft, help, or some shine. Apart from that, it's between you and your God. It is also between you and the team God will give you, but apart from that, don’t expect anything,” she said.



While advising people to depend on God and themselves because human beings are bound to disappoint you, she added that keeping one's expectation low protects you from being rude to others.



“Even when you do songs with some artistes, they don't post the song. What do you want someone to do for you?

“You will get a broken heart, be bitter and become resentful in the industry. Because of my personal experience from the past, I don't expect anything from individuals, be it an artiste or a blogger, to support me so much,” she stated.



She concluded by showing her appreciation to people who have been there for her, saying, “Anyone who has supported me, I appreciate it but then if you don't support me, I don't feel so disappointed.”





ADA/EA