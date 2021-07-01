I don’t fear anything and anyone in life - Kuami Eugene

Source: Daryl Doku, Contributor

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Eugene Kwame Marfo who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene has disclosed that he does not fear anybody in life.

The "Angela’’ hitmaker in an interview with Daryll two steps on his YouTube channel MultiCDM, hot quiz stated that fear does not exist in his dictionary.



When asked by the show host what his biggest fears are, Eugene replied ‘’as for fear, I don’t fear anyone”.



The Ghanaian award-winning Highlife artiste went on to reveal that ‘’Angela’’ is his biggest song which took him around the world.

Kwame Eugene has released a new song titled ‘Dollar on You’ which is trending and making the airwaves.



Click on the link below to watch the full interview.



