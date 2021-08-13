I don't feel threatened by the new crop of artistes - Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone is a Ghanaian rapper

Popular Hiplife artiste, Flowking Stone has disclosed that he does not in anyway feel threatened by the emergence of new talents such as Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, YPee, Kwaku Flick and many others.

According to the astute rapper, he regards the new artistes as a blessing to the entertainment industry.



“When new kids come in it’s a blessing to the industry so I don’t feel threatened by the emergence of new talents like Kofi Jamar, Amerado and Kwaku Flick.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Flowking Stone said he doesn't in anyway feel threatened by their presence adding that the sky is wide enough for everyone to fly.

He said the new crop of artistes producing hits doesn’t mean his career will sink.



“Every time new kids will come but it’s all about supporting them and their new style or movement. The fact that these young guys are hitting doesn’t mean my career will sink so if Yaw Tog and co have hits I’m happy,” he observed.



Flowking Stone was a former member of the multi-talented musical duo, Bradez.