I don’t follow trends, I set them – Titi Owusu

Titi Owusu

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Talented Ghanaian singer, Titi Owusu, has revealed why she does not follow trends but rather, chooses to bring her own style in doing music.

According to her, all singers are different and everyone has their own way of making their music.

She told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, “One thing people refuse to see and understand is that trends pass and for me, I want to make music that’s going to be alive for decades and centuries.”

She mentioned that this is why she chooses to focus on what she does best and not what everyone is currently doing.

“I’ll just do music that is authentic to me that is what I always want to do,” she noted.

She believes that although people who do not follow trends hardly get their music out there, “as long as you find your market, the people that will like your music will always find you.”

