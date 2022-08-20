I don't get the love, support, recognition I deserve – Juls

Music producer, Juls

Ghanaian music producer Juls has shared with fans, some private thoughts about his music work.

According to the hit record producer, it is only because he needs to provide for his family and dependents that he is still doing music.



Were it not for that, he said, he would have called it quits because it is his daily contemplation.



A British citizen of Ghanaian descent, he laments that the music industry and his peers do not give him his due recognition and support despite, in his opinion, his immense contribution to music over the years.



He made this known via a tweet on Wednesday, 17 August 2022.



“I’ll be real. Personally, I feel like I don’t get a lot of love from my peers and people in this music thing at all. No idea why. I do this for my family and for the people who love what I do genuinely. But can’t lie. Sometimes, you do look for that support from your peers and it does hurt…



“I’ve done so much. Shifted soundscapes myself. People know this but downplay my hard work and my effort. I think about quitting every single day. These things can mess up your mentality but I got a family and people to take care of.”

Born Julian Nicco-Annan, the DJ and record producer is known for his contribution to the Afrobeat phenomenon presently sweeping over the world.



The University of Ghana graduate is seen as the one responsible for the marriage between contemporary R&B and the African traditional grooves, initially nicknamed ‘banku music’, that has become a major characteristic of the so-called Afrobeat genre since 2014.



Speaking on his pioneering creation with pan-African-music.com in 2021, Juls said: “That was a blend that tapped into R&B to some extent, elements of afro, but it was very minimalistic. So, it was easy on the ear for people who were not used to the typical African sound.”



He was the creative person and engineer behind mighty hits like Mr Eazi’s career-and-genre-defining ‘Skin Tight’ and ‘Bankulize’ that became the standard at a time when much of mainstream [West] African music was loud and uptempo.



Juls has worked with Afrobeat superstars such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Efya, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others.



In keeping with his mellow and lush music perspective, the East Londoner’s latest work is with vocalist Tay Iwar and it’s called ‘I Got You’.