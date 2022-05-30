6
'I don't hate on a barren at 47' - Afia Schwarzenegger throws shades

Afia Schwarzenegger Hot.png Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger goes berserk

Comedienne resort to innuendos

Fans react to Afia Schwarzenegger's dig

Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed an unknown person she has labelled a ‘barren’ in a new post she shared on social media.

The socialite in an innuendo has asserted that she doesn't hate any woman who can’t bore a child while adding that she feels sorry for them.

“I don't hate on a barren at 47, I PRAY for them. Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can't see, sorry your life is delayed!!! WAWE P)T))...Abrabo mu F9. At your age No Child, No man to call your own and Menopause has set in so I understand your frustration,” she said.

“By the way, I'm busy paying university fees n tomorrow is the P.T.A meeting. (You can't say this about yourself). The next time you want to run your mouth look for your mates aka your fellow barrens.

“Mothers are very busy people. When you meet responsible Mothers like me ask how much a Montessori fees cost n see how Useless you are as a woman to society...Enjoying my hotel in Cannes...Help me tell your boss oh sorry my Ex,” she added.

Since the post was made, some social media users have been reacting to it. Some persons have been criticising her for tagging her fellow woman 'barren' as they prayed to God to bless whoever was her target. They described her post as "below the belt" while others commented with fire emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)

