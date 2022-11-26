0
'I don’t have a girl yet' - Wizkid discloses gender of his 4th child

Wizkid 78.png Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Sat, 26 Nov 2022

Popular singer and Grammy Award-winning artiste, Wizkid has sparked conversation among his fans after he disclosed the gender of his fourth child with his partner and manager, Jada.

Jada who doubles as his manager announced on social media that she had welcomed a second child with the singer, but did not reveal any other information.

In a recent development, a video of Wizkid discussing his four children in an interview has gone viral.

The singer told the interviewer he hasn't had a girl child yet. “I don’t have a girl yet”.

Social media users quickly reacted to the video after the interview of Wizkid disclosing he hasn't got a girl child yet went viral.

Below are some reactions:

emmy_humble1: "D only male child of his parent now blessed with 4 boys ❤️❤️???????? God is Great"

pamelananya: "Somebody give bigwiz a baby girl ????"

charles_fearbaby: "We know say na ur favourite ???? u go soon post where he Dey baff ????????????"

chinyere1584: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️????????at age of 32 the richest musician in Nigeria ❤️????????♥️"

the_alabaster_heart: "Did you notice Wizkid is the only male child from his father. He got about 6 or maybe 7 sisters as an only boy. This explains to me why he only got boys for children"

