‘I don’t have a quarter of Ohemaa Mercy’s strength’ – Delay

• Ohemaa Mercy recently organized another successful ‘Tehila Experience’

• Delay says she is surprised at how Ohemaa Mercy organized the event without the support of her husband



• There have been rumours that Ohemaa Mercy’s marriage has fallen on rocks



Renowned television host, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), has eulogized Ohemaa Mercy for properly organizing the 2021 ‘Tehila experience’ in the absence of her husband who had been in charge for several years until their purported separation.



It can be recalled that rumours were rife that the gospel singer and her husband had parted ways for unknown reasons.



Scores of social media users confirmed their suspicions from the absence of Ohemaa Mercy’s husband during the main event which was held on August 8, 2021.



Unlike previous instances, Ohemaa Mercy was this time spotted prior to the event embarking on media tours alone, a situation which many social media users drew conclusions from.

But reacting to how the gospel singer ‘pulled-off’ a successful event this year despite going through marriage struggles, Delay during her show said;



“There have been allegations that they have separated. There have been several of such rumours but because I don’t have any confirmation, I don’t like touching on them. What intrigues me in all of these is that, I admire Ohemaa Mercy’s strength and courage. With regards to her annual Tehila Experience programme, she has been able to put herself together and organized it well amidst her struggles.



“It’s not easy. Especially when her husband has been at the forefront of organizing the programme each year. She stood firm and pulled off the event like nobody’s business. She flew in international dignitaries to grace the event and the crowd was very massive. I must confess, I don’t have a quarter of Ohemaa Mercy’s strength.”



The 2021 ‘Tehilah Experience’ was graced with performances from US-based gospel singer, Phil Thompson, Ghana’s Ceccy Twum, MoG, Uncle Ato, and Francis Amo, and many more.



Watch the video below:



