I don't have an SHS certificate; 'possibly sometime in the future, I’ll return to school' – Lasmid

Lasmid

According to music star Lasmid, he does not have a certificate showing he completed senior high school (SHS).

“I don’t have a certificate,” he told Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, July 27, 2023.



He quickly laughed and added: “I finished the school, however.”



He clarified that his challenge was not with his intelligence or ability to study but that: “I only loved music and it was clear that’s what I wanted to do.”



“Due to this, I used to really study in the direction of music,” he added.

Lasmid revealed he studied mechanical engineering in SHS.



Thus, he is able to “impressively” fix some faults with his car when necessary, he said, noting he is not a pro, however.



Also, the Friday Night hitmaker revealed: “Possibly sometime in the future, I’ll return to school but for now, music is my focus.”



Lasmid's latest song is Bad Boy and sees him pleading with a woman to put aside the bad boy impression she has of him.