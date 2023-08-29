I don’t joke with my prayers because I believe in the dark side of life – Kwaku Manu reveals

Tue, 29 Aug 2023 Source: zionfelix.com
Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has exclusively revealed that he doesn’t joke with his prayers because she believes in the dark side of life.
In a fresh interview with Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu claimed that despite having a very active social life, he doesn’t joke with his prayers.
According to Kwaku Manu, he’s a prayer warrior because he has witnessed several times how some people were refused visas for no tangible reasons.
He also expressed his utmost respect for his spiritual mother Mama Vida.
