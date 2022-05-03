I don't know what will make me block critics - Sarkodie

Award winning rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie addresses how he will deal with critics

Sarkodie asserts he will block critics when their actions affect his job



Sarkodie trolled on social media



Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has explained how he handles trolls and harsh reprovals from some social media users.



Speaking with blogger, Kobby Kyei, the award-wining artiste stated that he has not gotten to the point where he would want to block a fan on social media due to some insensitive comments, they've made about him.



“I don’t know the state of mind that would make someone block somebody because the person is expressing how he or she feels so if that is how he or she feels, it doesn’t change anything on this side”, he said.



He, furthermore, added that he will only consider blocking critics if their comments will have a major impact on his mental health, his family or his job.

“Until it changes something then I would have to block you because you are messing my money up, you are messing my day up and you are messing my family up then maybe I would block, and even that I don’t think I would because I can’t feel like that”, he added.



Quite recently, the ‘Non-Living things’ crooner was dragged on social media for supporting the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) when other celebrities and Ghanaians were kicking against it.



According to him, many are not in support of the levy because citizens do not get to enjoy the benefits that come with paying taxes unlike their counterparts in the west.



Sarkodie explained that he pays taxes outside the borders of Ghana, but he does not complain because he and other taxpayers see the impact of their taxes.



He stated that there are systems in place and avenues available to taxpayers to earn more.