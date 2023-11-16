I don’t like being tagged as ‘King of the North’ - Fancy Gadam

Musician, Fancy Gadam

Popular Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam, has expressed his displeasure over the tag ‘King of North’ being used by some Ghanaians to identify him.

He explained that his achievements and feats in the country cannot be limited to the Northern region only because he is well-known in the entertainment industry.



The artiste emphasized that there are a lot of successes he has chalked in the music industry that those considered the main kings in the fraternity have not been able to attain hence he should be regarded enough.



“I don’t like that title [King of the North] anymore because I do not want to stay in the North, we are all Ghanaians. So do not tell me I am the king of the north, No. I am one of the kings in Ghana, you understand? At the end of the day people that you call kings, what I do they cannot do it, so what is the difference? We are all kings, we all deserve that respect,” he said while speaking in an interview with MX24 and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further stated that people should not limit him to the Northern region because he has done enough to be regarded as one of the kings in Ghana in terms of music.

“So do not tell me I am the king of the North so anything that has to do with the whole of Ghana you limit it to those in Accra. No, I do not like it.”



Fancy Gadam is one of the renowned musicians in Ghana whose song titled ‘Total Cheat’ won the Most Popular Song of the Year in 2018 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



SB/OGB



