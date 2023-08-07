'I don't like fowls' - Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah reacts to claims he is a ‘notorious womanizer’

Renowned media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has responded to recent claims regarding his romantic life during a candid interview on the popular talk show, "The Delay Show."

Hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso and airing on TV3 every Sunday, the interview shed light on the perception that Afrifa-Mensah is known for his romantic pursuits.



The conversation unfolded as Delay brought up the topic, revealing that there have been rumors about Afrifa Mensah's involvement with numerous women. She referenced neighbors who allegedly labeled him a "notorious womanizer."



Afrifa-Mensah, who was recently unveiled as the morning show host of Angel FM Accra, responded by recalling his earlier days when he was admired by many due to his charisma and confident demeanor.



The former Happy FM presenter acknowledged that, at one point, he did have a fondness for the opposite sex, but emphasized that this phase of his life is in the past.

"From the beginning of this conversation, I told you that back in the day, the ladies loved me. So if I'm labeled as someone who likes women and not that I'm gay, why not? I don't know about your description of being a notorious womanizer but what I know is that I don't like fowls, so to speak," he said.



Afrifa Mensah promptly addressed the claims by underlining his current marital status. He proudly stated that he is happily married and committed to his spouse, making it clear that engaging in any womanizing activities is inconceivable for a devoted husband like himself.



Watch full interview below:



