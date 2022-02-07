I don't look my age - Tiwa Savage brags

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage turns 42 years

Tiwa captured twerking in a new video



Popular singer mourns late father



Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage, who recently turned 42-years-old has stated that her babyface makes it hard for people to guess her actual age.



According to the former Mavin Records signee, she is the true definition of 'Black don't crack' for staying young and radiant.



Tiwa who doubles as a mother described herself as 'sexy,' adding that she will continue to make good money and enjoy life.

"Ok even me sef I agree say I no look my age for this pic... I get babyface, I come sexy, get talent, good heart. I come get money again ahn ahn," read her post on Instagram.



In videos making around on social media, the award-winning singer who recently featured American singer, Brandy on her hit single 'Somebody's Son' was captured breaking her waist and twerking to some good music at her private party.



Tiwa who shares a birthday with her father disclosed that this year's celebration felt different without him.



The singer in July 2021 lost her father, Alhaji Savage after a short illness.



In an Insta story sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "Today is the first time you not being here on your birthday King. I love you and miss you. Keep resting in perfect peace Savy' t'eko."

See Tiwa's post below:







