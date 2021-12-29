‘I don’t love my partner anymore’ is not enough reason to ask for divorce – Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Kweku Paintsil

Couples must prove to the court their marriage is broken beyond reconciliation – Lawyer

A woman can sue her husband for refusing to provide money for the upkeep of the household



Men should note that housekeeping is an obligation



Private legal practitioner, Kweku Paintsil, has explained that couples who seek divorce must prove to the court that the marriage has deteriorated beyond reconciliation.



It is the dream of almost every married person to live happily ever after and build their dream families. However, more often than not, the case is not mostly so as some marriages experience various setbacks which lead to divorces. But Kweku Paintsil says the most inappropriate reason for which to ask for a divorce before a court is not being in love with your partner any longer.



He said, “there are people who just wake up and say, ‘I don’t love my partner any longer’. That is the most foolish excuse that you can ever appear before a judge in our court with”.

He explains further to say, “this is because it is not up to the judge to grant you a divorce. Instead, you must demonstrate that the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation,” he said on Tuesday.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Paintsil further added that a woman can sue her husband if he refuses to provide money for the upkeep of the household.



According to him, the court can compel the man to meet demands as expected of him.



“A lot of men have got this mentality that they are doing the woman a favour if they provide those resources, but it is wrong. So please, if you’ve got a husband who is refusing to give you chop money, bring him to the Family Tribunal.



“This has nothing to do with divorce. Instead, get an order from the court to compel him, whether he loves you or not, to honour his obligation imposed by law,” he stated.