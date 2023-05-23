I don’t mind spending some time with Funny Face and the kids, I’m more mature now - Vanessa

Vanessa, Funny Face’s baby mama, has disclosed her intent to make amends with the comedian if given an opportunity.

In an interview with Kwaku Manu monitored by GhanaWeb, Vanessa established that she has matured over the period and that, she wouldn’t hesitate to embrace the idea of re-uniting him with the kids and herself.



"If Funny Face would want the kids and me to come home at least for a week or two, why not? It gets to a point in life where you have to mature. We have done a lot of things and been through a lot. We even have kids, three of them. So spending a week or two with him won’t make any difference. It’s not like I intend to hurt him or he might hurt me. He would’ve hurt me long ago if really, he wanted to,” she told Kwaku Manu.



Although Vanessa expressed that she doesn’t mind reuniting with the father of her kids, she said it’s entirely his decision to make.



“This is not my decision to make. Funny Face is way older than me and it’s not a woman’s job to ask a man to marry her. If he wants us back together, why not? I won’t say that he was entirely responsible for what happened between us. I also did wrong. In fact, I’ll take 50% of the blame.”



Meanwhile, Funny Face is yet to respond or react to Vanessa’s statements which has since gone viral on social media.



Background

In 2020, Funny Face and Vanessa washed their dirty linen in public over claims of domestic violence meted out against each other.



This was after Vanessa fled Funny Face’s home together with the kids as according to her, she could no longer stand the maltreatment in the house.



Funny Face who could not control his anger and the fact that the kids were taken away from him, took to social media several times to insult his baby mama parents amidst several accusations.



Watch the video below:







