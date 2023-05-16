‘I don't miss my past, but reflect with a smile and laughter’ - Mike Kesse opens up

Ghanaian musician, Mike Kesse

Ghanaian musician, Mike Kesse, has opened up about his journey in the music industry, stating that he doesn't miss his past.

Known for his hit songs and catchy lyrics, Kesse, in a recent interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, said that while he doesn't long for his earlier days, there are moments when he fondly remembers his past and reflects on his growth as an artiste.



Kesse shared, "I don't miss my past, but then anytime I remember my past, I smile and say, 'Eii, this guy'.



“There were these crazy lyrics I wrote, and anytime I hear them, I say, 'This guy, you were very stubborn. You were spoilt to write such lyrics.' Sometimes, when I remember my past, I just smile and I laugh."



The singer-songwriter also acknowledged that there were times when he wasn't proud of some of the lyrics he wrote in the past.



“I was not proud of some of the lyrics I wrote back in the day,” he told Abrantepa, while smiling on the E-Forum show.

Mike Kesse rose to fame after winning the fourth season of TV3's Mentor. He participated in Season 2 of Project Fame West Africa and finished first runner-up to Chidinma.



Kesse released his debut studio album The Prodigy in 2012 and did a number of collaborations with some accomplished musicians, including Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie.



He later quit secular music for gospel and is now back with a single Amazing Love.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









ADA/AE