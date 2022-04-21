I don't miss you - Efia Odo shades Shatta Wale

Actress Efia Odo and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo's friendship hit the rock

Shatta publicly calls on Efia Odo



Efia Odo's crazy response to Shatta raises suspision



Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has once again reached out to his former bestie, actress Efia Odo, months after it was reported that a misunderstanding has erupted in their camp.



The 'One God' singer on Thursday morning took to Twitter to express how bad he had missed his old friend adding that she always offered him the best advice and selected dapper outfits for him whenever they went shopping.



"Pls tell @Efiaodo1. I miss her," adding that "If she was with me here in America shopping nkoaaa she knows how to choose my stuff ..omg I miss u, Miss u bestie @Efiaodo1."

Efia who has been receiving notifications on her phone after Shatta's mention has replied that she can not say the same.



In a retweet, she had this to say to Shatta Wale: "Well I don't miss you."



Fans of the dancehall singer have pledged with her to put behind the past and rekindle the friendship that made them the talk of the town.



See the tweets below:



