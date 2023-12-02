I don’t need to smoke wee to do great music – Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone

Ghanaian musician, Flowking Stone has said he does not need to smoke Wee or depend on other drugs to be able to do great music.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said true artistes are those who do not depend on such substances to create a magical piece of music.



Talking to Amansan Krakye, he stated “I believe that in this world everyone has got what helps them to do whatever they want to do.

“So as for me I don’t judge but if I want to use myself as an example, what I understand is if there’s nothing in you and you can create a magical thing then you are a true artist.



“You don’t need an external influence to be able to do great music and I think that’s how I understand it. For me, when I’m doing music I don’t need anything external to do it. But then again if someone needs some external influence, I won’t judge the person because everyone has got what works for them”. He disclosed.