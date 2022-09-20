0
I don't regard Queen Elizabeth as my slave master - Wiyaala schools troll

Wiyaala Wedsah.png Singer Wiyaala

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala on September 19 joined millions of people worldwide to bid farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth who was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

In a Facebook post, the famous singer published an image of the late British Monarch who died at 96 with a message of condolences to the royal family.

The post sighted by GhanaWeb on Monday read: "Rest In Peace HRH Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with you The Royal Family UK in Ghana."

Wiyaala's kind gesture didn't sit right with some Facebook users who called her out for honouring her "slave master" considering the fact that the British colonized Ghana in the early twentieth century.

Reacting to this, a Facebook user, Areal Hustlers Family punched holes into the singer's post. His comment read: "Wishing your slave master rest in peace? Ayooo."

In response, the singer who recently joined the GRAMMY's 2022 membership class explained that she doesn't regard herself as a slave to the British adding that the past doesn't define her.

"Areal Hustlers Family our?…Well, as for me, it’s all history now. I am not a slave …..I was not born a slave….I will never be slave to anyone…..the past will never define who I am. We are moving on. What about you?" she quizzed the internet troll.

Another, Sena Brown had this to tell the singer on the same post about the late Queen Elizabeth: "Wiyaala wishing your slave masters well? Maybe you knew not much about how these wicked people did to your ancestors....sorry."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
