‘I don’t regret it' – Ola Michael on labelling McBrown 'ungrateful'

Popular media personality, Ola Michael, has revisited issues relating to his outburst at Nana Ama McBrown following her exit from Despite Media, precisely, the United Showbiz.

Shortly after flyers welcoming McBrown to Media General (Onua TV/FM) went viral, Ola was captured online accusing the actress of ungratefulness and disloyalty to her former employers.



In a clip that circulated on social media, Ola was heard saying: “If there is someone who has worked in this house (Despite Media Group) and has to be very very grateful to the owners of this business, Nana Ama will be the first. But have you seen what has happened?



“We have lifted you to a high pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, you have been reduced to class 1, we thank God,” he added.



Ola Michael was subjected to a series of backlashes after his statements went viral.



But speaking on the matter in a recent interview with OneGHTV, Ola said he still stands by whatever he said to the actress.

According to the filmmaker cum radio presenter, he is entitled to his opinion adding that his comments were nothing short of the truth.



“In this world, we all have our opinions. You can’t tell me what to say and how to say it. If I talk about you and you don’t like it, you can also say yours. You don’t know what I know and these fans always pretend to know everything. I won’t sit on radio to talk about things that are not true. Saying Mcbrown is ungrateful isn’t an insult and I don’t regret it. In this profession, be ready to tolerate people talking about you, just as you talk about others,” he emphasized.



On claims that he is envious of McBrown, Ola averred,



“Why would I be jealous of her? She is a woman and I am a man. She is an actor and I am in a different field. I can’t hate her, infact, I don’t hate anyone. I don’t have that time.”



He, however, reiterated his comments about loyalty adding that he (Ola) is a clear example of such people.

“I don’t joke with loyalty. Money doesn’t change my mind about things. If I’m easily lured with money, I would have still been an NPP member.”



Watch the video below:







