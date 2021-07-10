I don’t rely on shows to make my money – Amerado brags

Rapper, Amerado

Rapper, Amerado known in real life as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka has revealed that he’s making good money from his numerous digital platforms.

“Yes please I’m making money, I’m making good money out of my digital platforms,” Amerado said.



Talking about how he’s making ends meet in this era where getting shows to play is rare, Amerado said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that he’s getting a couple of deals that he didn’t expect.

He continued “Every time that an artiste works hard on their brand people will approach you because they know when you speak people will listen."



“I have a couple of deals that I never expected it so it’s not only about playing shows and getting streams,” he concluded on the Kastle Entertainment Show.