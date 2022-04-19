I don't see myself as a musician – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan with Castro on stage

Asamoah Gyan retires

He has been featured in some highlife songs with Castro



Gyan noted he doesn't consider himself a musician



Asamoah Gyan, a former Black Stars player, who has featured in most highlife songs with his friend, Castro, has said he does not consider himself a musician.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, on Easter Monday, Baby Jet, as known popularly explained he believes that being a musician is something professional despite his love for music.



“Although I did a couple of songs with my brother Castro…we had a couple of hits and won a couple of awards and stuff, but I still haven’t considered myself as a musician because it is a professional thing,” Gyan said.

“If I have a professional then I have to wake up like 5 am and go to a studio but this is not the case. There are more dedicated to what they do.



“Every time they are in the studio, you know they sleep there sometimes like the way in football. I just wake up and go to the beach and run. I haven’t considered myself like that because I don’t even go to the studio unless I decide to do one track with somebody, and then we go to the studio and do it,” he added.



Asamoah Gyan noted he is currently working on promoting some up-and-coming artistes in the music industry.



“They are a lot of things there. There is this up-and-coming Dancehall artiste Ky-Mani who is Afro. He is very talented, I will try to help him and then we do something together it’s on the line,” Gyan stressed.