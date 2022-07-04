I don't see myself as an actress anymore - Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has said she no longer considers herself an actress while noting that she cannot deny her talent.

This comes after she was announced as the running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Rivers State.



The single mother on an Instagram live said the reason she opted for politics while her acting career takes the back seat becomes she doesn’t see herself as an actress anymore.



“Before now I really would not say I did a lot in that scene, it is not something that I’ve been frequent in the past few years so, I know that an artist will always be an artist but I just don’t see myself as an actress anymore, but I can’t take away the actor in me or the entertainment in me, it is not something possible.

"You just evolve, you want different things for yourself, just like I did some couple of movies, I think two movies in the past year, one last year and one this year, I mean not to say I can’t do things like that but to be active in the industry like I used to is not a possibility, it won’t let me be a mum and I can’t jeopardize and I can’t compromise that for anything in the world”, she said.



On how she would be able to combine politics and being a mum, she stated that it is a known fact for women to be skilled with the act of multi-tasking adding that she runs five companies and does not have a nanny.



In her words “I have so much on my plate already and I know I would do fine.”