I don’t see the wisdom in your conduct – Ola slams Joyce Blessing’s husband

Ola Michael

Dave Joy chided for tarnishing wife's image

Dave Joy fails to seek wife's consent for DNA test



DNA test results of Joyce Blessing's children contested



Dave Joy’s unilateral decision to request DNA paternity tests on his children and make the results public have been poohpoohed by filmmaker and entertainment pundit Ola Michael.



According to Ola who is also a broadcaster with Neat FM, he cannot fathom why the husband of Joyce Blessing would opt for DNA tests without the wife’s consent. What is more disturbing, as stated by Ola Michael, is how the said results were made public.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, Ola observed that the actions of Dave Joy, known in private life as David Adu-Gyamfi, was malicious and repugnant.



“First and foremost, I don’t think it’s right for a DNA test to be done without Joyce Blessing’s consent. If that was the case, then it’s possible he intended to disgrace the lady or to feed into that infidelity rumour”, he argued.

“Regardless, I do not why a man would do that; I do not see the wisdom in that, unfortunately. It was unnecessary. That is the mother of your children. We shouldn’t glorify his intention by discussing it. Until there is a court order for a DNA test to be conducted and the results authenticated, we shouldn’t tolerate his nonsense”, Ola added.



In the last couple of days, the gospel musician has become a topic for discussion on both traditional and social media following reports that DNA test results had shown that one of her three children is not her husband’s.



The report came after what started as a beautiful union between Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy suffered a setback in May 2020 over infidelity claims.



According to Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye, the test was done on the blind side of Joyce Blessing.



“Our investigations show that the children were in the custody of the lady [Joyce Blessing]. The man [Dave Joy] went for them saying they were going shopping. That was when the sample of the children was taken for the test. So, per what we know, the lady never knew about the test. More or less, her consent was never sought”, Kwasi Aboagye said.