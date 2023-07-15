0
Menu
Entertainment

I don’t shoot cheap music videos – Efia Odo

EFIA ODO OOO.png Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo

Sat, 15 Jul 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian socialite, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has talked about how serious she is taking her music.

She told ZionFelix in an interview that doing music is not a hobby but a serious business for her.

Efia stated that she won’t put much money into her music if it’s a hobby.

According to her, she spends a lot of money on her music videos.

The ‘Getting To The Bag’ singer stressed that she does not shoot cheap music videos.

She sees her videos as having good quality—and that makes her a serious music businessperson.

Efia Odo is prepared to work hard and propel her music journey to greater heights.

Though she is financing her music by herself, Efia acknowledged her partner for the support.

After receiving voice coaching some years ago, the socialite turned singer revealed she writes her songs.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio