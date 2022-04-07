I don't smoke, I’m not lying - Black Sherif affirms

Black Sherif, Ghanaian artiste

Black Sherif claims he can roll weed in his songs but not in real life

Black Sherif discloses he is fasting in the month of Ramadan



Black Sherif hits one million views on YouTube



Ghanaian rapper, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, has said he does not smoke marijuana as many assume.



He made this known in an interview with Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM after he was asked if he smokes the weed plant since he features them in his popular songs.



“I don't smoke marijuana, I don't smoke. I am fasting. I am not lying, I don't smoke. For the song inside the boys are rolling but for the outside, the boys are not rolling,” he affirmed.

He, however, added that the fact that he speaks about marijuana in his songs does not necessarily mean he is motivating his fans to smoke.



“I don’t tell them to smoke through my song. I only do that in my song to burn the beat as a way to keep the song going”, he stressed.



In a new single released by the artiste on March 30, 2022, which has amassed over a million views on YouTube with countess comments, he spoke about the frustration of a youth who has to deal with fame and the criticisms of people.



‘Kwaku the Traveler’ unfolded a sequential storytelling technique which was this time around not presented in Twi like in many of Blacko’s other songs.



With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste shocked many social media users over his lyrical prowess in the English man’s tongue.