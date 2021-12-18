I don’t smoke but I take in Cannabis – Fameye

Fameye promises to cut down wee intake in a song

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has revealed that he consumes Cannabis but doesn’t smoke it as perceived by many.



According to the musician, Cannabis which is better known in Ghana as wee is good for medicinal purposes and helps him to become stable when under so much pressure.



The musician in his 2021 hit single ‘Praise’ confirmed that he will reduce the intake of Cannabis as well as alcohol.

However, speaking in an interview with Serwaa Amihere on GhOne, Fameye confirmed that he often consumes Cannabis.



“When you mix the herbs with other stuff I will consume it,” the musician said on Friday, December 17, 2021.



However, the 2020 Best New Artiste of the Year struggled to put words together when he was asked if he prefers to smoke Cannabis.



“What kind of smoking are you talking about,?” the Nothing I Get churner stated, but he was quick to state that, “I don’t smoke weed but I take in wee.”



According to him, “Wee is a herb but there is no difference between Cabbage and weed in terms of looks.”

He added, “When you mix it with for me, it will help me become stable.”



