I don’t smoke weed; I have been a vegan for 30 years - Black Prophet

Ghanaian artiste, Black Prophet, has opened up about what he does to keep his body healthy to protect his life and live long.

According to him, he has never smoked weed in his life even though he is a Rastafarian which contradicts the assertion that such individuals are into smoking.



He also stated that he is a vegan who has denied eating sweets and other food items to enable him to remain in a good health state and prevent any premature death.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay United Television (UTV) monitored by GhanaWeb, Black Prophet indicated that contrary to public perception, he does not smoke weed.



He advised the general public to be mindful of the food that they take in to safeguard their health and avoid truncating their lives.



“Smoking is a habit that some people take up to themselves. I don’t smoke, Yes. I don’t drink or smoke. I have been a vegan for years, I feed on herbs. Not even vegetarian, I don’t eat sugar, milk, fish eggs or anything, I don’t eat anything.



"Today for instance I ate uncooked oat. Most of the sweets that we eat kill us. For death, everyone will die but some people go before their time due to certain foods that they eat. We must be thoughtful about what goes in and out of our mouths. I have been a vegan for thirty years (30).”

When quizzed on whether he is married, he said “I don’t want to talk about whether I have a wife. I have a child too but I want to keep it to myself.”







