I don’t subscribe to amorous relationship between an artiste and the manager – Dela

Dela is back with a single titled 'Pour Some Sugar

Dela bounces back with 'Pour Some Sugar'

Dela works with Kuami Eugene on new single



Bulldog proposes artiste-manager amorous relationship



Contrary to suggestions that managers must establish sexual relationships with their female artistes if they want to succeed, Dela has opined that the suggestion is not one she would have acceded to if she were not married.



Emphasizing that she would not deride the suggestion, Dela mentioned in an interview with Nana Romeo, Saturday, that if she were to date her manager, it would be problematic.



“I feel it’s a matter of convenience and choice. To be honest with you, it’s very difficult to satisfy both [your work and your partner] especially when your man demands a lot of time and attention from you. So, most of the ladies, our relationships fail consistently and we have no choice but to settle with their managers. I have never dated my manager before”, she said on Accra FM’s Entertainment Capital.



“For me, it has to be a working relationship. I cannot mix the two because things don’t go right when I mix business with pleasure. I’m very disciplined and other people do not tend to understand me in that regard. I feel you don’t have to date your manager”, she added.

On how musicians who do not date their managers can make their relationships and careers flourish concurrently, Dela who has been married for seven years said, “You need to lay the principles down. You just need to know when there is work and when you have to dedicate yourself to the work, and then your boyfriend or man also needs to know when there is work and then you decide on when there is a good time to be together.”



The proponent of an artiste-manager amorous relationship, Bulldog, has been arguing that he holds that view because it creates a certain bond and makes work easier. In his submission on Hitz FM, Bulldog was emphatic that “you won’t succeed if you don’t do that.”



His statement was premised on the fact that the musician and the manager spend too much time together. The situation, he said, causes attraction.



Meanwhile, Dela has released a single titled ‘Pour Some Sugar’. The mid-tempo and groovy love song was produced by Kuami Eugene.



Listen to the song below.



