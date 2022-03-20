0
Menu
Entertainment

I don’t support LGBTQ activities – MOG opens up on homosexuality

MOG MUSIC 8 EE Ghanaian Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye known by his stage name as MOG Music, has said he does not support the activities of LGBTQ.

According to him, the practices of members of the LGBTQ community are not right hence there is no way he will ever support them.

MOG in an earlier discussion told the media I don’t mind working with an LGBTQ person” and went ahead to say it is good to embrace them in society.

His statement raised a lot of controversies in the public as some sects of the society thought the Gospel musician supported the activities of LGBTQ.

However, speaking in an interview with Kanatanka TV on the famous show E- Mix monitored by MyNewsGH.com, MOG categorically stated that, he does not support activities of members of the LGBTQ community as was reported by the media.

“I do not support them, and I have also not said what they are doing is right," MOG said when asked if his statement earlier is not in support of the LGBTQ activities.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here are some things you might want to do before sex if you want to orgasm
Smoking and drinking shaped my life, I don't regret it - Gospel musician
Stop tickling yourselves thinking you can win 2024 polls – Anthony Karbo warns NPP
Ghanaian Tariq Lamptey earns England call up
Only GFA president and his vice know the unreleased Black Stars squad - Nana Oduro Sarfo
Kotoko fans slam Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed over dig at Mbella Etouga
How Supreme Court ruling has brought government business to a halt in Parliament
SC's order to respond to interlocutory injunction is ‘manifestly in error’ - Assin North MP
Ken Agyapong pays US$145,000 for repairs of KATH cancer machine
Randy Abbey blasts govt for staging 65th independence parade at Cape Coast Stadium