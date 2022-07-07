0
Menu
Entertainment

I don't talk; God always fights my battles - Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy 2dj.png Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician advises the general public

Obaapa Christy explains why she doesn't respond to critics

Obaapa says she has always relied on God

Obaapa Christy has disclosed that she has been faced with several life challenging battles, but through it all, she has learnt never to confront people but instead surrender all her battles to God.

The award-winning gospel singer has admonished individuals not to be quick to respond to allegations levelled against them, but instead have faith that God, who is the righteous judge, will vindicate them.

Her principle in life, according to her, has witnessed God crown her with victory in all her challenges, adding that He never fails.

"Growing up, my mothers always called on God in times of trouble. There was no other name but God. I have also entirely relied on that name.

"One thing about me, I don't like 'plenty talks'. When you always react to issues, you will be at fault. If care is not taken, you will make a mistake, so don't talk. Keep quiet, just keep quiet," she advised on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show.

"Allow God to fight your battle. When you let go, He will give you victory...I don't focus on the past. I know greater things lie ahead," she added.

The gospel hitmaker with over two decades in the music industry has several albums and songs to her credit.

They include her latest single 'Glory' as well as some of her timeless tunes, 'Ma Enye Yie', 'Kramanfunu Ba', and 'Yesu Adom'.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP