I don’t think MzGee meant anything bad - Kafui Danku

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Kafui Danku, has thrown her weight behind media Personality MzGee.



She has asserted that the media personality didn’t mean to put veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, in a bad light.



The actress, in a comment under Zion Felix's post on Twitter, claimed to have contributed when MzGee called on the public to support the veteran actor in 2021.



“I don’t think @iammzgee meant anything bad, the first time she posted about him, many people including, myself contributed so maybe she just put this out to plead to the public once again for support.

“This is more than depressing and it’s no time for blame game but time to reflect and make corrections. Is there a way for Mr. Adjetefio to be enrolled on some kind of government support, like a pension scheme that will pay him some sort of monthly retainer for the rest of his life?” she said.



Meanwhile, the actress asked what the next line in action was for the veteran actor because she was sad to know he had nothing to survive on to the extent of begging for leftovers.



“This is extremely sad; for him to ask for leftovers is more than heartbreaking. What’s the way forward? Are we just going to watch someone who once entertained us keep begging to the extent of asking for “leftovers”?



“I know no one is obliged to do this but some government pension scheme can end this misery,” she added.



In an earlier report that shocked many personalities and citizens alike, veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT in a leaked audio was heard pleading with media personality, MzGee, to help with some leftover food from her kitchen to be able to feed.



According to him, all those who promised to help him withdrew after the Vice President sent him GH¢50,000 following a viral video in which he cried for help in 2021.

About GH¢30,000 of the money was expected to pay for the actor’s rent for five years, and ¢20,000 would be spent on his upkeep.



He indicated in the viral audio, that he has since invested the money Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia sent to him through his aide Dr. Gideon Boako.







