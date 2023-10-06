I don’t think the president is sleeping, he has sleepless nights – Sonnie Badu

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has said that he believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is working tirelessly to salvage the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy amid the hardship citizens are grappling with.

He admitted that the economic situation in the country is not the best but Ghanaians should also put in their best efforts to help in restoring the crumbling economy.



The gospel singer advised Ghanaians to let truth and honesty be their hallmark and work diligently to help in the recuperation of the ailing Ghanaian economy.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 which GhanaWeb monitored on Friday, October 6, 2023, Sonnie Badu intimated that he believes President Akufo-Addo is not sleeping on the job but is working relentlessly to solve the economic challenges.



“I want to speak to the youth. I know things are tough here in Ghana, I've seen everything going on. However, in everybody, there is a gift, so let that gift inside of you speak for you. I said it on the other show. Today, I don't think the president is sleeping. I think he's having sleepless nights with whatever is going on,” said Sonnie Badu.



He further urged the youth to let honesty prevail and work hard to help overcome the economic challenges and ameliorate the plights of people.



“But let's also help ourselves. Let's start networking and working together. Let's walk in honesty, let's walk in truth. When somebody gives you something, make sure you're honest about it. I've heard so many stories, in the secular, I know everything,” Sonnie Badu told Berla Mundi.

SB/BB



