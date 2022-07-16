‘I don’t thrive on lyrical beefs’ - Amerado fires back at Strongman

Amerado

Rapper Amerado has hit back at his former record-label mate, Strongman, for accusing him of building a music career out of controversies.



According to Amerado, he does not build his music career on lyrical beefs.



According to Amerado, he has always dominated the rap scene in Ghana since his emergency and has paid his dues just like any rapper in the country, as such he does not need controversies to build his career.



He added that there is nothing Strongman can do that he cannot do pertaining to music.

“Now the thing is, I have always been in the news with everything I do and every song I release. So, I don’t need any beef to be famous or make it as a musician. As a matter of fact, everything Strongman can do, I can do same and even better,” Amerado said in an exclusive interview on Poleeno Multimedia



If readers would recall, responding to an alleged jab on him by Amerado in his song, ‘Obia Boa’, Strongman in a recent interview on Radio One 105.7 FM, stated that he would not follow up on any attack on him by Amerado.



Strongman explained that he has come to the realization that his former record label mate has employed a strategy of attacking a-list rappers in the country to promote his craft, and as such, he would not give in to the attacks by the ‘Obia Boa’ rapper.



“I have no issue with Amerado. Recently, someone threw a shade at me and he [Amerado] contacted me that he wanted to reply the person on my behalf. So I have no issues with him. However, I have observed that it is a strategy. For a while now, Amerado has been attacking top rappers in the country. Myself, Sarkodie and Flowking Stone have been attacked in his last three songs. He hopes to get a reply from us to promote himself. That lyrical beef is not beneficial to me, so I won’t give in ”, Strongman explained.



EAN/BOG