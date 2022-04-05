0
I don't trust Ghanaians anymore - Gemann

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Prominent Ghanaian musician turned Pastor, Nana Akwasi Agyeman known widely as Gemann, has disclosed that he does not trust Ghanaians anymore when it comes to business.

In a chat on SVTV Africa, the New York-based founder of the New Life Christian Love fellowship indicates that after moving to the USA, he set up businesses in Ghana, but they all failed.

As a result, he has decided to stay away from anything business in Ghana. Gemann revealed that he has studio equipment in Ghana. However, he has no intention of monetizing it.

“I don't trust anyone in Ghana. At all. They might tell me that the business failed because of e-Levy. I've done a whole lot on Ghana, so for now, I don't know. Maybe, God might say something else later,” he told the host of ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide.’

Gemann’s successful career was interrupted after his murder conviction. Reports indicate that Gemann shot a taxi driver over a disagreement on the fare.

He spent 15 years in prison. Presently, Gemann is the leader of the New Life Christian Love Fellowship in Staten Island, New York.

Gemann also shared some highlights of his career shadowing the king of pop, Michael Jackson. According to the former dancer, he performed at smaller functions where Michael could not be present.

Watch the full interview below:

