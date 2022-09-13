I don’t trust myself; I never thought I would be smoking cigars - Sarkodie admits

Sarkodie smoking a cigar

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has confessed that he never knew he would ever smoke a cigar in his life.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YouTuber, Firestick, he claims he doesn’t trust himself anymore with some decisions he makes.



“I don’t trust myself…I never thought I would be smoking cigars, but look at me now, I smoke,” he disclosed.



This was after the artiste in the past received backlash for publicly smoking for someone many consider a role model.



In a 2021 interview on Hitz FM, the artiste made a statement indicating that he wasn't going to stop smoking anytime soon.



"First, let me make it clear, smoking is not good but if you do a little research on cigars, in my world of entertainment, it’s for celebrating success and achievements.

“If you see the athletes that is what they do, they don’t smoke on regular basis but when they have something to celebrate that is when they use it...the only thing that threw me off is expecting me to apologize which I get it; that’s how we are in our culture.



“ It’s very disrespectful to say that..but I don’t know who to apologize to for holding a cigar,” he said.







ADA/BOG